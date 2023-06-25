Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.