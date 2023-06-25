Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,003 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

