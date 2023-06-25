Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

