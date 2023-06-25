Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

