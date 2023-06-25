Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,361,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $374.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.