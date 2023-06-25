Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.83.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

