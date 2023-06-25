Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

WMB opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.