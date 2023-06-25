Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $624.85 and a fifty-two week high of $964.58.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

