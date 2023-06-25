Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

