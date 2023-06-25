TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE THS opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

