Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

