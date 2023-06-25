UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

