UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,810 shares in the company, valued at $137,720,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,509 shares of company stock worth $10,005,961 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

