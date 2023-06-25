UMB Bank n.a. Sells 190 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $443.26.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.