Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.76 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.