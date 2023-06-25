Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.