Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

