Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $428.80 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

