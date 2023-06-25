Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.