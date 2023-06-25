Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

