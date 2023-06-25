Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 197,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $367.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

