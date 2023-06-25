Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 797.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

