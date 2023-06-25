Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 242,485 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.