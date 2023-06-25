Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,765 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

