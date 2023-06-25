Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 50,610 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.13% of GXO Logistics worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.