Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after buying an additional 99,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FMC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.73 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

