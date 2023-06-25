Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American National Bank grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

