Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,521,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,816,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $9,737,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,545,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $19.29 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

