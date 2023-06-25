Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 18,154 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

