Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 36,604 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,604 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after buying an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

