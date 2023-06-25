Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.07% of AECOM worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

