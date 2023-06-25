Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Qualys worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,239,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,631,000 after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Qualys stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.