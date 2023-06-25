Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $153.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.