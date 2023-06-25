Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Ballard Power Systems worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,983,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Further Reading

