Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sony Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sony Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sony Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.