Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 247.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 186,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $141.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $142.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

