Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 900.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,333 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.