Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

VEEV stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

