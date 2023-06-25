Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.67 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

