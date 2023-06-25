Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

NYSE GPN opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

