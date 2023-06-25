Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

