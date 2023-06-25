Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.53 and its 200-day moving average is $503.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.00 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

