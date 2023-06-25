Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after buying an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $271.85.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

