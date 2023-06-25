Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

