Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,121 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,017 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.25.

VMware Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.