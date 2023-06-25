Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $8.74 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,306 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

