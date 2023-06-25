Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,520 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $68.13.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

