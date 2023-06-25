Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 170,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $235,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $422.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.91 and its 200-day moving average is $254.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

