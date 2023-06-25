Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,523 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %
Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.32, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.
Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
