Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Ferrari stock opened at $307.52 on Friday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $309.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.04 and its 200 day moving average is $264.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

