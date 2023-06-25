Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $8.95 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after acquiring an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CF Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,927,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

NYSE CF opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

